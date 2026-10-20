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FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

France's former star: it is hard to believe that Barcelona will overcome Paris

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
J. Rothen
L. Yamal
France
Spain

"This player is the key to the match"

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Jérôme Rothen believes the French side will begin their Champions League clash with Barcelona this evening, Tuesday, with a clear advantage.

Rothen said via his account on X, according to RMC: "Paris Saint-Germain have a magic touch and an edge in the Champions League. Some of their players deliver exceptional performances in this competition."

"It is hard to believe that Barcelona will get the better of Paris Saint-Germain and will be unable to impose their style of play. It is true that Barcelona have been playing superbly since the start of the season, but Paris Saint-Germain have the advantage of being two-time European champions, and because the match is being played on their own ground," he continued.

"They secured a crushing win over Manchester City. The first half was one of their best halves under the Qatari ownership, and perhaps in Paris Saint-Germain's history," he added.

The former international went on: "If they carry on like this, it will be difficult for Barcelona."



Rothen didn't forget the impact and threat of Lamine Yamal either, insisting the Barcelona star holds the key to the match and must be contained. "He is the man who must be watched tonight," he said. "Great players prepare for matches differently, and they will not accept any lesson tonight. I cannot imagine that we will not witness plenty of goals."

Read also: The noise around Mbappé and Yamal frustrates the Paris star: will the Barcelona encounter save him?

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