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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

France legend stuns Mbappe: I nominate Kvaratskhelia for the Ballon d'Or

Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain
LaLiga
M. Platini
K. Mbappe
K. Kvaratskhelia
Spain
France

French football legend Michel Platini has tipped Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Paris Saint-Germain star, to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho stirred controversy with his own take on the award, suggesting it should not go to any Paris Saint-Germain player or to a member of the Spanish national team.

One player, Mourinho stressed, pulled off a stunning individual feat in the summer and deserves the crown. He meant Mbappe, who became the all-time top scorer at the World Cup.

The Tribuna website  published Platini's comments, in which he said: "For the Ballon d'Or, I'd put a small bet on the Paris Saint-Germain player, Kvaratskhelia."

Explaining his choice, Platini said: "He won the Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain."

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM

He continued: "The Champions League means playing a lot of matches. And there are 4 or 5 other players who also deserve the award."

October will settle the identity of the winner, with Ousmane Dembele expected to be in strong contention to defend his award.

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