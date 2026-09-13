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MbappeGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

France legend on Mbappe's dazzling numbers: where are the major titles?

Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
B. Lizarazu
Spain
France

A fiery start for Kylian

 Kylian Mbappé continues to post impressive numbers with Real Madrid, having scored seven goals and provided one assist in just six matches across all competitions this season.

 Two exceptional campaigns have brought 44 goals and then 42 respectively, yet the French forward still faces enormous expectation from the Madrid faithful.

His individual statistics are not enough for them. They want to see Real Madrid win titles.

 Bixente Lizarazu understands that demand completely. The former France star explained his thinking today, Sunday, on the "Téléfoot" channel.

He said: "What does Kylian need to win over everyone in Madrid? He has to win the Champions League, that is clear. Winning the Champions League makes history for any club."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Lizarazu continued: "The fans do not care who the league's top scorer is. What they really want is for Real Madrid to win the Champions League and the La Liga title, and after that, if there are some bonuses, they will be happy."

 He concluded: "This is what they expect. If criticism is directed at Kylian, it is not about finishing off attacks, but about the fact that a great player must win major titles. The message is clear!"

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