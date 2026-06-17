France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

France vs Iraq will kick-off on 22 June 2026 at 22:00 GMT and 17:00 EST.

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France vs Iraq: Match Context

The upcoming clash in the Mid-Atlantic carries enormous implications as both Group I nations look to navigate a rapidly shifting group dynamic. Following the opening matchday, the stakes at Philadelphia Stadium have escalated drastically. France enter the pitch riding a wave of confidence after shifting gears to secure a decisive 3-1 victory over a dangerous Senegal side in New York. Conversely, Iraq arrive on the East Coast under intense pressure to rebound from a punishing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Erling Haaland and Norway in Boston. Both camps know that psychological adjustments and physical recovery from those intense openers will dictate the trajectory of their knockout round ambitions.

France head coach Didier Deschamps will look to build on a performance that truly ignited in the second half, heavily relying on his star-studded frontline. With Kylian Mbappé breaking records and Michael Olise turning the tide out wide, the two-time world champions have a terrifying creative engine ready to dominate possession and pull apart compact defensive shapes. Standing across from them is an Iraqi squad marshaled by Australian manager Graham Arnold. Having seen his team's historic World Cup return marred by critical individual errors in the defensive third, Arnold must quickly instill an ironclad tactical blueprint and revive the fierce, battling mentality that his side utilised to successfully navigate a grueling qualification campaign.

Staged at the state-of-the-art Philadelphia Stadium, this encounter will be a captivating test of tactical adaptations. Iraq cannot afford structural breakdowns or passive gaps in central areas, making disciplined mid-block communication and flawless tracking their absolute priorities. France will view this match as the perfect platform to solidify their position at the top of Group I and secure early safe passage to the Round of 32. Meanwhile, the Lions of Mesopotamia will enter the pitch hungry to disrupt the tournament favourites, weaponise target man Aymen Hussein on the break, and completely upend the group permutations.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

How did both teams fare on Matchday 1?

France 3-1 Senegal

Didier Deschamps’ side shifted gears in the second half to secure a commanding 3-1 victory over a dangerous Senegal side at New York New Jersey Stadium. The star-studded Les Bleus controlled territory but had to remain patient during a cagey first hour. The crucial breakthrough finally arrived in the 66th minute when captain Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock. France doubled down on their advantage in the 82nd minute via a composed strike from substitute Bradley Barcola. While Senegal pulled one back deep in stoppage time through Ibrahim Mbaye, Mbappé instantly hit back with his second goal of the night in the 96th minute to wrap up all three points and cement a perfect start to their campaign.

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Iraq 1-4 Norway

Graham Arnold’s men suffered a punishing 4-1 defeat at the hands of a lethal Norway side in Boston, though they did carve out a historic silver lining. The Lions of Mesopotamia were pushed onto the back foot early on by the physical and tactical organisation of the Europeans, falling behind to an Erling Haaland strike in the 29th minute. Iraq showed tremendous heart and temporarily restored parity in the 39th minute when target man Aymen Hussein met an inviting Amir Al-Ammari cross to bury a powerful equaliser. However, a critical backpass error allowed Haaland to swoop in and restore Norway's lead just before the break. Defensive fatigue took a heavy toll late in the second half, with Leo Østigård heading in a third before an unfortunate 96th-minute own goal capped a tough introduction to Group I.

What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

France (Didier Deschamps): Midfield transition velocity & wide attacking support

Didier Deschamps does not need to over-rework a formula that ultimately secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Senegal in New York. The tactical flexibility shown in the second half, paired with the lethal execution of Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola, proved that the two-time world champions can overwhelm teams once they find their groove.

However, Matchday 2 demands a much sharper start to prevent a stubborn opponent from gaining early confidence. In the first half against Senegal, France occasionally looked slow in possession, struggling to quickly break down a structured block. Deschamps' primary adjustment must focus on his engine room, ensuring his midfield line moves the ball forward with far greater vertical velocity to split Iraqi lines before they can settle. When France advances, they must provide immediate wide support to create isolating overloads. Rather than letting their forwards get clogged in central areas, overlapping full-backs must aggressively stretch the pitch to pull Iraq's backline apart and create high-value pockets for Mbappé to exploit.

Iraq (Graham Arnold): Low-block consolidation & defensive rest-structure

Graham Arnold does not need to completely throw out the fighting identity his side showed during moments against Norway in Boston. The aerial threat and hold-up play of target man Aymen Hussein, combined with the pinpoint service from Amir Al-Ammari, proved that the Lions of Mesopotamia have the baseline tools to punish teams in transition.

However, Arnold must ruthlessly address the catastrophic defensive breakdowns that cost his side in their opener. Against Norway, the team struggled significantly with individual errors and maintaining structural integrity during defensive transitions, leaving vast pockets of space exposed for a lethal frontline to exploit. Against a French side built to punish any loose ball or defensive lapse instantly, turning the ball over cheaply or mismanaging the backline will be fatal. Arnold's primary adjustment must centre on his defensive rest-structure and midfield shield. The central block must stay incredibly compact, communicate flawlessly, and rely on a deep mid-block consolidation to neutralise balls into the half-spaces before France can unleash their world-class wingers.

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What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 2?

France team news

Didier Deschamps’ primary challenge heading to Philadelphia Stadium is maintaining mental focus while handling the physical workloads of his star-studded roster. Fortunately for Les Bleus, they emerged from their 3-1 opening victory over Senegal with an incredibly healthy squad, leaving Deschamps with an embarrassment of riches across all lines.

Captain Kylian Mbappé is locked into the starting XI after firing home a brilliant match-winning brace on Matchday 1 to put himself on the verge of tying France's all-time scoring record. The primary selection dilemma lies in how Deschamps balances his immense attacking depth. Having seen Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola come off the bench to score a decisive late goal against Senegal, there is heavy pressure to award him a starting spot out wide. This could inject immediate vertical energy alongside Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, while allowing deep-lying midfield screens like Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot to rest or manage their minutes ahead of the knockout phases.

Iraq team news

Graham Arnold faces a far more intricate psychological and defensive puzzle as he prepares his side to face the Group I heavyweights. The biggest talking point surrounding the Lions of Mesopotamia is addressing the defensive fatigue and individual lapses that doomed them late in their 4-1 opening defeat against Norway.

Defensively, Arnold will look for much better cohesion from his centre-back pairing of Zaid Tahseen and Ali Hashim to rebuild a backline that must stay completely tight against Kylian Mbappé. Full-backs Hussein Ali and Merchas Doski will have their defensive work rate put to the ultimate test against France's flying wingers. Between the sticks, veteran keeper Jalal Hasan will be desperate for improved protection from his defense after a tough opening match.

The undisputed focal point of Iraq's system remains towering striker Aymen Hussein, who confidently marked his first game of the tournament with a thumping first-half equaliser against the Norwegians. He will completely anchor the frontline alongside Ali Al-Hamadi, while creative midfielders Amir Al-Ammari, who provided the pinpoint assist on Matchday 1, and wide threats like Ali Jasim and Ibrahim Bayesh will be vital in providing the elite ball retention required to relieve pressure on the backline.

France vs Iraq key matchups

Kylian Mbappé vs Zaid Tahseen

Having completely altered the tempo of the opening match and rewritten history by firing home a brilliant second-half brace against Senegal, Kylian Mbappé remains the terrifying focal point of Didier Deschamps' frontline. While France had to remain patient during a cagey, slow first hour in New York, a fully unlocked Mbappé gives Les Bleus the elite vertical velocity and clinical execution needed to shatter compact shapes. Operating from his devastating forward channels, he will look to drift into pocket spaces, pin defenders, and ruthlessly exploit any positional breakdown.

Tasked with stopping him is centre-back Zaid Tahseen, who faces a monumental test of structural discipline. The Iraqi backline proved vulnerable to elite movement and direct pressure during their 4-1 defeat against Norway, suffering heavily from costly errors and late defensive fatigue. Tahseen must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in central areas. He cannot afford to turn the ball over cheaply or be dragged out of position by Mbappé’s decoy runs, which would expose the dangerous central gaps that France's elite supporting cast exploits so clinically.

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Michael Olise vs Merchas Doski

The world-class creative spark on Matchday 1, Michael Olise completely orchestrated France's attacking breakthrough, carving open a rigid Senegalese shape with a superb defence-splitting assist for Mbappé's opener. Against Iraq, his primary objective will be to bypass the initial mid-block press and trigger rapid transitions from the wide half-spaces. If Olise is allowed time and space to turn and face up against defenders in the final third, his elite passing range and sharp movement will continuously unbalance the opposition's defensive block.

Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is Iraq's left-back Merchas Doski. While Iraq showed immense heart to pull level in the first half against Norway, they spent long stretches of the second half pinned deep within their own territory due to a lack of wide restriction. Doski must manage his rest-defence positioning with supreme caution, balancing his desires to support wide counters with the absolute necessity of tracking Olise's inside cutting angles. Squeezing those passing lanes early will be critical to ensuring Les Bleus do not completely consolidate possession and choke out the Iraqi midfield.

What do the Group I permutations look like?

Following the opening round of fixtures, Group I has established an immediate division. Norway holds the summit with three points and a +3 goal difference after cruising to a 4-1 win over Iraq, while France trails closely behind on three points with a +2 goal difference following their 3-1 victory against Senegal. This Matchday 2 fixture at Philadelphia Stadium serves as a vital mathematical pivot point for the qualification scenarios heading into the final round of matches.

If France wins

A victory for Didier Deschamps’ side would catapult Les Bleus to a maximum six points, booking their early ticket into the Round of 32 or putting them on the absolute brink of qualification depending on the concurrent Norway vs Senegal outcome. If Norway simultaneously avoids defeat against Senegal, France would be mathematically guaranteed a top-two finish with a game to spare. Crucially, it would grant them the luxury of resting vital starters on the final matchday against Norway, while completely freezing Iraq on zero points and putting them under immense pressure to chase a substantial win against Senegal just to harbor hopes of advancing as a best third-placed side.

If Iraq wins

Should Graham Arnold’s men pull off a seismic upset and secure all three points, it would completely blow Group I wide open. Moving to three points would immediately revive the Lions of Mesopotamia, pulling them level with France and positioning them back in the thick of automatic knockout contention. Conversely, this scenario would freeze France on three points. Depending on how goal difference shifts, it would force the two-time world champions into a high-pressure, potentially mandatory showdown against Norway on the final matchday, turning what was expected to be a comfortable group campaign into an absolute dogfight.

The draw scenario

A split point in Pennsylvania would keep France comfortably positioned on four points, maintaining their steady path toward safe qualification. For Iraq, a draw would secure a crucial first point of the tournament, halting their defensive bleeding but drastically narrowing their safety margins heading into the final matchday. In this situation, France would head into their clash with Norway knowing a draw is likely enough to claim a top-two spot, while Iraq would face a high-pressure, must-win final match against Senegal to stay alive in the tournament.

Team news & squads

France manager Didier Deschamps has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns are listed for the squad. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has similarly not released a projected XI, and no injury or suspension issues have been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Ivory Coast, a 2-1 loss in a friendly on June 4. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland on June 8, and they also recorded victories against Colombia (3-1) and Brazil (2-1) in March friendlies. Across the five matches, France scored nine goals and conceded four.

Iraq's recent form is more mixed. They have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Venezuela on June 10, which ended their pre-tournament preparations on a difficult note. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Spain on June 4 and beat Andorra 1-0 in a friendly on May 29. Earlier in the run, Iraq won 2-1 against Bolivia in a World Cup Inter-Confederation qualifier.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between France and Iraq are recorded in the available dataset. Head-to-head data for this fixture is not currently available.

Standings



