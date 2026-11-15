France edge brave Turkey to win Nations League group

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France endured a difficult evening against Turkey in the Nations League but won 2-1 in Bordeaux to reach the quarter-finals as Group A winners.

Pushing for an early 1-0 lead, France saw Adrien Rabiot denied by Turkey goalkeeper Berke Özer before Rayan Cherki shot just wide. The French had 73 per cent of possession at one point, but Özer also kept out Bradley Barcola.

Turkey held firm and looked to counter-attack. Deniz Gül tested Mike Maignan, who kept France from falling behind. The World Cup semi-finalists dominated but could not score before the break. Özer also denied Michael Olise, while a Kylian Mbappé goal was ruled out for offside.

Shortly after the break, France took a 1-0 lead when Turkey defender Emirhan Topçu inadvertently put the ball into his own net. National-team coach Zinédine Zidane's side were back in control of first place in Group A, but Arda Güler soon looked to have levelled from close range for Turkey. The goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR recommendation.

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After just over an hour, Zidane made several substitutions. Rabiot and Barcola came off, with Eduardo Camavinga and Eli Junior Kroupi replacing them.

Zidane's changes paid off. With ten minutes remaining, Kroupi made it 2-0 from a Cherki assist, breaking Turkey's resistance in Bordeaux.

In the closing minutes, former NEC player Ferdi Kadioglu came on for Turkey. Abdülkerim Bardakci scored for Turkey in the final minute, but it was too late to avert defeat.