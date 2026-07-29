Raphinha is back. The Brazil forward wrapped up his holiday after the World Cup in the United States and reported for Barcelona's training camp at St George's Park in England on Wednesday.

He becomes the third first-team international to link up with the squad, following Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, who both bowed out of the tournament before the Brazilian. Egyptian youth-team player Hamza Abdelkarim has also joined up.

Most of the internationals will report on 12 August, according to Mundo Deportivo. That group numbers eight Spaniards, plus Anthony Gordon and Jules Koundé, and their return lands roughly two weeks before the league opener against Elche at the Martínez Valero, set for Sunday 23 August.

Raphinha's tournament ended early. He picked up an injury against Haiti in Brazil's second group game and never featured again, watching on as his side crashed out in the round of 16 with a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

The problem was a recurrence of an injury to his right hamstring. Before he rejoins his team-mates, he will undergo medical examinations and follow a special programme to ease his way back into training, exactly as Araujo did.