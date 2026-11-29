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Fortuna Sittard have lost an Eredivisie match for the first time since 12 September. Danny Buijs' side looked set to take the points at home, but Heerenveen struck twice in the final minutes to win 2-1.

Heerenveen dominated possession in a sluggish first half but created few clear chances. Ringo Meerveld came closest to opening the scoring, only for Luuk Koopmans to make a sharp save.

Fortuna saw little of the ball but still created chances. Bernt Klaverboer saved from Kristoffer Peterson after a quick counter-attack, while Rodrigo Guth headed a Mohammed Ihattaren corner narrowly over.

Neither side scored before half-time in Sittard. That changed soon after the break when Justin Hübner powered a header into the net from a Shiloh ‘t Zand corner to make it 1-0.

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Fortuna then dropped deeper. Buijs' side kept the spaces tight, and Heerenveen struggled to find a way through.

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Chances remained scarce, and Heerenveen failed to take those they did create. Koopmans tipped a superb Maxence Rivera strike onto the bar, while a scramble in the box also came to nothing for the visitors.

After 80 minutes, Dylan Vente thought he had scored the equaliser, but referee Jannick van der Laan spotted a foul by Robert Uldrikis. His high boot almost caught an opponent in the face, so the goal did not stand.

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Heerenveen pushed forward and the chances began to come. Vente missed two excellent opportunities, but Uldrikis eventually found the equaliser, turning the ball into the net via Guth.

The travelling Heerenveen fans celebrated what they thought was a point. A minute later, a scramble in the box sent the ball to Luca Oyen, who made it 2-1 in stoppage time. Heerenveen took all three points, and their sixth successive victory puts them among the Eredivisie's leading sides.