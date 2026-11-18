Share Follow GOAL on Google

The recent changes to the coaching set-up at Manchester United have raised questions about the future of captain Bruno Fernandes, particularly with his contract nearing its end and no agreement yet reached on a renewal. With new manager Mauricio Pochettino arriving, a former Red Devils star has put forward a name he believes is capable of leading the team's project in the next phase.

Advertisement

Ashley Young reckons it's time to start thinking about a replacement for Fernandes. He doesn't dispute the huge role the Portuguese has played since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and he's remained one of the team's standout players in recent years.

Speaking on "Overlap Daily", Young said: "He has been amazing for the club, he has been the standout player, but a lot of things have happened. He has turned down another offer to renew his contract, from what we're hearing."

Read also: Arsenal duo the victims as Real Madrid set the price for letting Vinicius go

He added: "You want to build a team around a player. He'll be 33 next year. Age is just a number, but he's no longer at his peak. I'm not saying he's finished, but he's getting older now."

Advertisement Advertisement

Fernandes is entering the final months of his contract after reportedly rejecting two renewal offers. United can extend their captain's deal by an extra month, which could stop him leaving for free next summer. That wouldn't settle his future, though: the club could still sell him during 2027 if they trigger the clause, according to Metro.

Related Topics

A Premier League replacement for Bruno

Young's pick is Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and England. He believes the midfielder, who turns 27 next January, has what it takes to fill the playmaker role and lead a new project at Old Trafford.

Read also: "What's stopping you, Don?": Al-Hilal taunt leaves Ronaldo facing Al-Nassr's biggest challenge

Advertisement

Young said: "For me, I'd go and sign Morgan Gibbs-White. I'm throwing that name out there, but you're thinking about a player who plays in the playmaker role, and you want to build a team around him." He continued: "He's young and ambitious, and he's just broken into the England squad. I think he has the potential to play at a bigger club, with all due respect to Nottingham Forest. I see him as a player Manchester United need in his peak years."

He went on: "He has done enough at Nottingham Forest to prove he can play for a bigger club like Manchester United, and handle the pressure and responsibility there." Gibbs-White is under contract at Forest until 2028, so any move hinges on whether his club are willing to let him go.

Advertisement

Read also: Long-term renewal: Barcelona set date for star's contract signing