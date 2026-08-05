Vinicius Junior's future could reach a decisive turn today, with Real Madrid and the Brazilian's agents meeting face to face to thrash out a contract renewal.

According to the programme "El Larguero", Vinicius has rejected Real Madrid's latest offer of 22 million euros per year until 2031. Arsenal now lead the race to sign him should he fail to renew.

His current deal expires in 2027, and he could walk away for free after a year if he chooses.

Predrag Mijatovic, the former Real Madrid player and sporting director, made no secret of his pessimism about the Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Montenegrin told "El Larguero": "We now know what Real Madrid is offering him, and Vinicius has rejected it. At this point in the summer, with one year remaining on his contract, this whole situation clearly indicates that Vinicius is not planning to renew."

As quoted by "Mundo Deportivo", he added: "He can ask for 30 or 35 or 25 million, it does not matter. At this stage, it is no longer important. He is already studying other offers, which is natural given that he is a wonderful player."

The pull towards England is strong. "Arsenal are very interested in signing him. I have reports from England indicating that Arsenal are planning to pay a huge sum to acquire him."

Mijatovic concluded: "If he does not want to renew, then we will have to obtain a large sum for his transfer. We will see what happens, but by the month of August, things will still be unclear. If we cannot convince him to renew, then we will have to consider getting a large sum for selling him."



