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Ronaldinho has returned to competitive football at the age of 46, and the Italian Antonio Cassano, a former Real Madrid star, has been among the fiercest critics of the move.

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Ronaldinho stole the spotlight once again, returning to the pitch after more than 11 years away. The Brazilian legend pulled on the shirt of Italian third-tier side Ravenna, adding a new chapter to his love affair with the beautiful game and reviving memories of football's finest moments.

This was no ordinary comeback for a player who built a career on dazzling crowds with his magical touches. Fans far beyond Italy tuned in to watch the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, who showed that his relationship with the game isn't over despite years away from competitive football.

Not everyone was celebrating, though. One former Real Madrid player branded the move a "ridiculous charade".

Cassano started by placing Ronaldinho among the greatest footballers of all time.

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Speaking on "Viva El Futbol", the show he co-hosts with Daniele Adani and Nicola Ventola, the Italian said: "I'd like to start by saying that I have great respect for Ronaldinho, as a person and as a player. For me, he remains among the five greatest players in history, alongside Messi, Maradona and Ronaldo, and perhaps Pele." The episode was titled "The national team between doubts and certainties: Pio Esposito and Ronaldinho's return".

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Ronaldinho is a shareholder in Ravenna and a personal friend of the club's president, Ignazio Cipriani.

Cassano pointed to that friendship and suggested there was a financial motive too.

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He said: "But what he did recently was disgusting. At 46, and in those conditions, what was he supposed to do? I didn't understand it. He did it because of his relationship with Cipriani, his friend, and because they gave him a large sum of money. I don't know. For me, it was a ridiculous charade. I don't know any other explanation for it."

The former AC Milan, Roma and Real Madrid striker still showed sympathy for the Brazilian: "I wouldn't have agreed even if they had offered me 10 million, not even 20 million. I was surprised because he was always humble, and he is one of the greatest players in history. If you ask me what I think about what happened specifically, I think it is a disgrace and a farce."

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An extraordinary event

The derby between Ravenna and Forli, played on Sunday evening in the 14th round of the Italian third tier , was the most-watched event in the competition's history. Interest stretched well beyond the stadium, all the way to New York's Times Square, where one of the famous giant screens showed the game.

The traditional rivalry wasn't the main draw. Fans came for the return of one of football's most gifted and popular players: Ronaldinho, who chose Ravenna for his comeback to competitive matches at the age of 46, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.