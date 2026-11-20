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KRC Genk unveiled Timmy Simons as their new head coach on Friday. At his press conference, the Belgian faced questions about the deep disappointment at OH Leuven, the club he left to take a step up within Belgium.

OHL appointed Simons in the summer. They struggled early on under him but have excelled in recent rounds. The club sit an impressive tenth, and Genk have taken notice.

Genk sit seventh in the Jupiler Pro League, far too low for the club. Just under two weeks ago, the club's management sacked Danish coach Jess Thorup after deciding they had seen enough.

Genk have now turned to Simons, leaving the OHL board deeply disappointed. The club wrote on their website: "OH Leuven have learned with surprise of Timmy Simons’s decision to leave the club and accept KRC Genk’s offer."

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"This decision is particularly unexpected for us. In working with Timmy, we have always proceeded on the basis of mutual trust, commitment and loyalty. We understand the ambition to take on a new professional challenge."

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"At the same time, we cannot hide our disappointment at the way this situation has come about. We believe that the sporting ambitions of a club and/or individual should also be able to go hand in hand with mutual respect and proper conduct, regardless of the size or standing of a club and/or individual."

Simons ‘understands the emotion’. "But I have always communicated openly about it," the former PSV midfielder said, according to Sporza. "Everyone knew exactly what was going on and was aware of the situation."

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Simons turned the argument around. "Coaches are also sacked. So you can’t be angry when someone leaves of their own accord, especially if you honour all the agreements. It also means you’ve done a good job. There is something in place at Leuven; I haven’t just left them with nothing."

Simons pays little attention to the angry reactions on social media. "I haven’t used social media for years. I focus on the day-to-day and on what I can control. Things like this come with elite sport."

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Genk's technical director Dimitri De Condé defended Simons, pointing to the ‘clear contractual agreements’ between OHL and Genk. "When you sit down with adults and draw up clauses, you know what the consequences could be. If you want to prevent that, you have to prevent it in the contracts. Nothing is more binding than what has been signed on paper."

De Condé added that OHL technical director György Csepregi had known about the concrete interest for some time. "We didn’t inform Leuven only on Sunday, but on Friday morning. I spoke to György on the phone and there was no anger then. We handled it professionally."

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Simons won't have to wait long to face his former players again. OHL visit Genk on 11 December, the very day Simons turns 50.