Sayed Moawad, the former Al-Ahly and Egypt national team star, has sparked widespread controversy with an angry message posted on his Instagram account today, Friday. The outburst followed the announcement of the Red Giant's squad for the clash against El Sekka El Hadid in the round of 32 of the Egypt Cup, which left out his son Omar.

Moawad wrote: "This is far too much, enough injustice, we have reached our limit, God is present."

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Moawad named nobody and gave no reason. But the timing left little doubt, and many tied the message to Omar's exclusion from the selections of Al-Ahly head coach Houcine Ammouta ahead of the El Sekka El Hadid clash.

Ammouta named 23 players for the match, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, at Cairo Stadium. Eleven Al-Ahly players miss out, three through injury and eight others left out of the coaching staff's plans.

The row is nothing new. Questions over the player's future and his chances of first-team minutes surfaced back in November 2025, when Sayed Moawad spoke of his sense that his own name was the reason his son kept missing out.

The former Pharaohs left-back told television: "The name Sayed Moawad has wronged my son Omar when it comes to playing with the first team. And I am upset for him because he is talented."

Omar's future came back into focus in January 2026. Media figure Ahmed Shobair revealed there were moves to loan him to Al-Bank Al-Ahly, with Zed also keen on a permanent deal, before he announced that Al-Ahly had backed away from the idea.