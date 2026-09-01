Former Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa has signed for 1. FC Cologne. The club confirmed on Tuesday that Sosa has joined Effzeh on a one-year loan from Crystal Palace. According to media reports, the deal does not include an option to buy.

Sosa is still under contract at Palace until 2028. But he no longer had a future in London after managing just 842 minutes across 18 appearances in all competitions last season.

The 28-year-old knows the Bundesliga well from his time at VfB Stuttgart, where he made 115 competitive appearances between 2018 and 2023, scoring five goals and setting up another 35. His final season in a Stuttgart shirt stands out in particular. With two goals and 12 assists, he played a major role in VfB staying up in 15th place in 2023.

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Borna Sosa returns to the Bundesliga with 1. FC Cologne

He then moved to Ajax for a fee of eight million euros, but inconsistent performances quickly cost him his regular place. After a one-year spell at Torino, he eventually ended up at Crystal Palace in summer 2025.

Cologne sporting managing director Thomas Kessler said the 28-year-old knows "the Bundesliga very well from his time at VfB Stuttgart and has valuable international experience. At the same time, in our talks we got to know him as a very reflective and positive person whose personality fits us very well," said Cologne sporting managing director Thomas Kessler: "With his strong left foot, his attacking drive and his high quality in crossing, he expands our options."