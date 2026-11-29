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Paris Saint-Germain's possible move in the winter transfer window has reshuffled the cards for a number of European clubs. The French club have opened the door to strengthening their squad with new attacking players after injuries struck some of their key figures.

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Athletic Bilbao's Spanish winger Nico Williams is one of the options Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up to bolster their front line. Sporting adviser Luis Campos has confirmed the club could enter the winter transfer window, after admitting the team are struggling without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

Writing on his social media accounts, he said: "We know what we want, and that is what gives us confidence. We have done our work, and we have listened to the president, the coach and our staff. We are moving forward without fear, because losing Kvara and Doue, who are pillars of this team, is certainly a problem, but we are carrying on."

Campos added: "We are calm, united and confident, and we are looking for solutions both inside and outside the club. We cannot sign players on 1 December."

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He also hit out at the flood of rumours about the club's transfer plans, dismissing some as lies and fabrications that serve other interests, not necessarily those of Paris Saint-Germain. His comments have caught the eye of clubs across Europe, who fear Paris Saint-Germain could come in for their stars in January. The French side certainly have the means to move for big names and cover their attacking absences.

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Real Betis's Moroccan Abde Ezzalzouli, Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa and Chelsea's Estevao Willian have all been mentioned repeatedly, alongside Nico Williams. The Spanish winger has drawn particular attention amid reports that the French club want to sign him. After Athletic Bilbao's 4-3 win over Malaga on Saturday evening, journalists asked him about Paris Saint-Germain's interest.

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The 24-year-old gave nothing away about his future or a possible move to the French capital. Williams said: "I don't really know what is happening around me. I'm focused on my team, I want to keep developing, and I'm thinking about the next match." He left it there, neither confirming talks nor denying Paris Saint-Germain's interest, and the door stays open to speculation, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Williams is tied to Athletic Bilbao on a long-term contract running until 2035, with a €95 million release clause. That's a major financial hurdle for anyone hoping to prise him away. Despite his attacking potential, he didn't hit the expected level in the 2025-2026 season, and he has struggled at the start of the current campaign too.

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Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique rates him highly. He was impressed by Williams's ability while in charge of the Spain national team and was the first to call him up to La Roja.

Barcelona were once strongly linked with Williams and made him a primary target to strengthen the left wing. Their efforts to sign him stalled, though, and he carried on at Athletic Bilbao. The Catalan club rated him highly for his ability to make the difference and play out wide.

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