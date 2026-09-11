Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Corinthians v Santos - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Former Barcelona star joins Neymar at Santos

Transfers
Santos FC vs Cruzeiro
Santos FC
Cruzeiro
Serie A
Neymar
P. Coutinho
Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga
Brazil
Spain

Neymar took part in the negotiations

A former Barcelona player has edged closer to a return through the Santos gateway. The Brazilian club have struck an agreement with the veteran midfielder, putting him on course to line up alongside his compatriot Neymar.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Coutinho, 34, has finalised his move to Santos. He had been without a club since terminating his contract with Vasco da Gama last February.

Read also

Former Barcelona star: had I had Real Madrid's trio, I would have sat out the entire match

On video: Magdy Abdel Ghani: Amrouche exaggerates his anger, and his behaviour would not have passed peacefully with me

Neymar has backed the deal directly. He urged the club's management to sign his former Brazil team-mate and personally led part of the negotiations to get it over the line.

Brazilian reports confirmed that "NR Sports", the company belonging to Neymar's family, played a part in the moves that led to the agreement.

Coutinho is expected to sign a short-term contract with Santos until the end of the year. He will undergo a medical before the deal is officially completed.

The contract runs for roughly three months. Both parties saw this arrangement as the most suitable, given the player's absence from matches since February.

Having played his last matches against Volta Redonda on 14 February, Coutinho terminated his contract with Vasco da Gama, then stayed away from the pitch while continuing to train individually to maintain his fitness.

The midfielder returned to Vasco da Gama in July 2024, after 14 years spent in European football. He turned out for Inter Milan, Espanyol, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Aston Villa, as well as a spell with Qatar's Al-Duhail.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google