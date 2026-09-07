Former Barcelona star announces his retirement

Cristian Tello has called time on his career. The winger announced his retirement after 16 years at the top level in a video posted across his social media accounts, running through the standout chapters of his journey and thanking everyone who shared it with him.

He opened the message, reported by Catalan newspaper "Sport", with a heavy admission: "Today is one of those difficult days for any player. It is time to bid farewell to professional football."

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Barcelona defined Tello's career. He came through the club's academy after spells at Damm and Espanyol as a youngster, breaking into the first team in the 2011-12 season under Pep Guardiola.

Across 86 appearances for the Catalans he scored 20 goals, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup before his time at the Camp Nou ended in 2014.

Moves to Porto and Fiorentina followed. Tello then returned to Spain through the gateway of Real Betis, spending five seasons there and lifting the Copa del Rey with them.

Los Angeles FC, Al-Fateh and Al-Orobah came next, along with his most recent stint in the UAE.

16 years of professional football

He never dreamed it would last this long. "In life, I would never have imagined that I would enjoy what I love at the highest level for 16 years," Tello said.

The 35-year-old added: "I consider myself truly privileged." He also acknowledged the tough moments along the way, ones that, as he put it, helped him grow into the person he is today.

A new chapter now opens away from competition. "A new chapter begins, different in my life, without that desire to compete, but with the same happiness," he said.

Family took centre stage in his farewell. Tello thanked his wife and two daughters, saying: "I am sure that without them by my side, I would not have enjoyed all of this. They have been my driving force throughout this whole story."

He signed off by thanking every club that shaped his professional career, drawing the curtain on 16 years on the pitch.

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