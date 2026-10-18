Former Barcelona star advises Hamza Abdelkarim

Egyptian star Hamza Abdelkarim was one of the standout names at Barcelona after returning to the reserve side and scoring in the win over Utebo in the Spanish amateur second division.

Dropping back to Barcelona's reserves holds no embarrassment for Hamza Abdelkarim. He wants to keep developing, and he'll do it wherever the football is.

Spanish newspaper Sport carried comments from former Barcelona star Eusebio Sacristan, made to Erem News, about Abdelkarim's progress.

Eusebio said: "Playing with the reserve team will be another important stage in his development as a player, and there is no doubt that it will be very useful for him."

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He added: "Hamza being with the first team is extremely important in his career, because he takes part in training regularly and is learning things that will be fundamental to his footballing future, but he also needs to play matches."

Having coached Barcelona Atletic as well as Girona and Real Sociedad, Eusebio continued: "Barcelona, through their style of play, show their superiority over their rivals. That means Hamza is developing and improving his game day after day."

The former coach's advice to the Egyptian forward? Stay calm, and be ready to deliver when the chance arrives.

He stressed: "He must stay calm, because Flick is the one who takes the decision to keep him with the first team, and that is also very important for him. Patience is the key."

Sport also explained that sending Abdelkarim back to the reserves matched the player's own wish to prioritise minutes on the pitch, whatever the shirt.

His dream, naturally, is to make it at the Spotify Camp Nou. But the 18-year-old is a realist. He knows what he needs right now, and that's games.