Xavi Hernandez had an advantage that few of the coaches who have taken charge of Barcelona can claim, but he also faced a major challenge when he moved from the pitch to the dugout, according to one of his former players.
Marcos Alonso, the former Barcelona man and current Celta Vigo defender, has opened up on the strengths and weaknesses he saw while playing under Xavi. He spoke during an appearance on "El camino de Mario", Mario Suarez's YouTube show.
Alonso spent two seasons at the Catalan club under Xavi. He arrived from Chelsea in the summer of 2022 at the Spanish coach's personal request, brought in to bolster the left-back position. He signed a three-season contract but left after just two, joining Celta Vigo.
For the Spanish defender, Xavi's deep knowledge of Barcelona was one of his biggest assets as a coach. As a former player and club icon, he could pass the team's culture and identity on to the squad, especially the new arrivals who had never worn the shirt.
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"I think his knowledge of the club, and the fact that he spent many years playing there, pass the spirit of Barcelona on to those of us who were new and didn't know the club before," Alonso said. He stressed how important it is to understand the institution and its demands before competing in its shirt.
Asked about the biggest downside of Xavi's spell in charge, Alonso didn't hesitate. He singled out one thing: "Lack of experience." In his view, Xavi had little coaching record behind him when he took over a club the size of Barcelona.
"He had spent very little time coaching," the Celta Vigo defender explained, before adding: "He had coached in Qatar, and taking on the job of coaching Barcelona at that stage would not have been easy for any coach." It was a tough brief, and Xavi took it on in complicated circumstances.
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That obstacle didn't stop Xavi bringing trophies back to Barcelona. His exit was anything but quiet, though. His relationship with club president Joan Laporta soured, and he left the dugout in the summer of 2024 amid internal disputes.
German coach Hansi Flick took over after Xavi's departure in the summer of 2024. In his first season, he led Barcelona to LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup for a domestic treble. He also took the Catalan club back to the Champions League semi-finals, where Inter knocked them out in a thrilling tie. Flick kept that success going in his second season, proving he could build a competitive team and restore Barcelona's attacking prestige by blending young talent with experienced heads.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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