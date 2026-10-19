Dro Fernandez is racking up minutes at Paris Saint-Germain, and not everyone inside the club is happy about it. The former Barcelona man has won Luis Enrique's trust, and that has bred a sense of jealousy among several of the French side's young talents ahead of the eagerly awaited Champions League meeting with the Catalans.

L'Equipe report that Dro's role in the Paris squad has caused tension in the dressing room, particularly among the youngsters chasing more game time. Senny Mayulu, the 20-year-old midfielder, is one. Quentin Ndjantou, the 19-year-old left winger, is another.

Paris signed Dro from Barcelona in the last winter window for 8 million euros, despite a release clause in his Barcelona contract worth 6 million euros. The French club preferred to strike a direct agreement with the Catalans to get the deal done.

Hansi Flick did not take the departure well. Barcelona's head coach delivered a pointed message about belonging to the club, saying: "If someone wants to play for Barcelona, he has to live the colours 100%."

Luis Enrique gives Dro a new chance

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Minutes were scarce at first, but Dro's situation has improved since the start of this season. He started the last two Ligue 1 matches against Le Mans and Strasbourg, has featured in 5 of the side's 7 games in the competition, and completed the meeting with Slovan Bratislava in the first round of the Champions League league phase.

Those opportunities have raised eyebrows among Paris' rising talents, especially at a club stacked with players desperate to prove themselves and earn the coaching staff's trust.

Marquinhos backs the former Barcelona player

Dro does have allies in the first-team squad, led by captain Marquinhos. The Brazilian made a point of getting close to him the moment he arrived, helping him settle into his new surroundings.

Barcelona visit the Parc des Princes next, a fixture loaded with meaning for Dro as he comes up against his former club. He is not expected to start.