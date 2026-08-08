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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Former Al-Nassr striker responds: could he be Al-Hilal's latest summer signing?

Transfers
Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah
Al Shabab
Al Qadsiah
A. Al Salem
Saudi Arabia

A new deal anticipated in the Saudi League

A former Al-Nassr striker has responded to the possibility of representing Al-Hilal next season, after previously turning out for their traditional rivals.

Al-Qadsiah striker Abdullah Al-Salem faced questions over a move to Al-Hilal in the current summer window, with "the Boss" hunting for a new Saudi striker.

Al-Salem told the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum": "I wear the Al-Qadsiah badge, I currently belong to this club, I am very comfortable here, and I love to serve it."

He added: "I know nothing about this matter (the move to Al-Hilal), and my ambition this season is to win a title with Al-Qadsiah."

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The 33-year-old joined Al-Qadsiah last summer after a long career on Saudi soil that included a loan to Al-Nassr in the second half of the 2018-2019 season.

Game time has been hard to come by. Brendan Rodgers leans on Italian striker Mateo Retegui and his Mexican team-mate Julian Quinones, leaving Al-Salem with few chances.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, want a new Saudi striker this summer. Abdullah Al-Hamdan left for Al-Nassr in the last winter window, and Abdullah Radif has since gone to Al-Ahli in the current market.

Four competitions await Al-Salem and Al-Qadsiah next season: the Saudi Roshn League, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, the Saudi Super Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.

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