A former Al-Nassr striker has responded to the possibility of representing Al-Hilal next season, after previously turning out for their traditional rivals.

Al-Qadsiah striker Abdullah Al-Salem faced questions over a move to Al-Hilal in the current summer window, with "the Boss" hunting for a new Saudi striker.

Al-Salem told the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum": "I wear the Al-Qadsiah badge, I currently belong to this club, I am very comfortable here, and I love to serve it."

He added: "I know nothing about this matter (the move to Al-Hilal), and my ambition this season is to win a title with Al-Qadsiah."

The 33-year-old joined Al-Qadsiah last summer after a long career on Saudi soil that included a loan to Al-Nassr in the second half of the 2018-2019 season.

Game time has been hard to come by. Brendan Rodgers leans on Italian striker Mateo Retegui and his Mexican team-mate Julian Quinones, leaving Al-Salem with few chances.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, want a new Saudi striker this summer. Abdullah Al-Hamdan left for Al-Nassr in the last winter window, and Abdullah Radif has since gone to Al-Ahli in the current market.

Four competitions await Al-Salem and Al-Qadsiah next season: the Saudi Roshn League, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, the Saudi Super Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.