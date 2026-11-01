Former Ajax player savaged: ‘He is the worst player in the Premier League’

The British press have torn into Lisandro Martínez after the Argentine was sent off on Saturday afternoon and conceded a penalty against Chelsea, setting Manchester United on course for another defeat.

At Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Manchester United played well. Michael Carrick's side were the better team in the first half, but things went wrong again after the break.

Morgan Rogers made it 1-0. He picked up the ball far from Senne Lammens' goal and ran straight towards it. One-on-one with the Belgian goalkeeper, he made no mistake.

At a corner, Martínez barged into Wesley Fofana and gave away a penalty. Cole Palmer converted it.

The former Ajax player also picked up a second yellow card for the foul. He was sent off, leaving Manchester United with ten men and no chance of a comeback.

After the match, British newspapers tore into Martínez. "He has been the worst player in the entire Premier League this season. He has been chiefly responsible for dropped points in several matches (including through an own goal against Fulham, mistakes against Spurs and Bournemouth, and now Chelsea). It seems as though his heart is not in it. Manchester United cannot keep picking a player like that," writes The Athletic.

Danny Murphy was just as scathing on BBC. "He will apologise in the dressing room, but he is not in the right mindset to play. You cannot rely on him. I would not pick him again, if only because it seems as though he has already checked out mentally. His mind is not on it. It is clear that he will not be part of things in the long term."