Olympique Marseille are in talks with FC Porto over a possible move for Quinten Timber, Foot Mercato reported on Wednesday. Coach Francesco Farioli wants the midfielder, who has been playing in Ligue 1 since January.

Timber is said to favour a move to the Premier League. It is not yet known whether an English club will make a bid for the player in the short term, with Marseille tied down until mid-2030.

Marseille signed Timber from Feyenoord in January this year for €4.5 million. The holding midfielder has since made 16 appearances for the French giants without a goal or an assist.

Last week, Transfermarkt journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Porto are ready to bid between €15 million and €18 million. It remains unclear, though, whether Timber is open to a fresh start in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Timber is enjoying a strong pre-season with L'OM, after representing the Netherlands at the World Cup earlier this summer. He has produced one goal and one assist in two friendlies.

Friday brings the start of the new Ligue 1 season for Marseille. Racing Strasbourg head to the Stade Vélodrome for the opening day in France.