For the second time: Al-Hilal fail to climb to Al-Ahli's historic throne

Al-Hilal suffered a major shock on Monday evening, slumping to a 2-0 defeat against Neom in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

The result left Al-Hilal frozen on 15 points at the top of the table. Neom climbed to 12, level with Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr in second place.

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Here was a fresh chance for Al-Hilal to close in on Al-Ahli's historic Pro League record. Instead, defeat ended the blue side's run at 47 consecutive matches without a loss.

Al-Hilal had gone into the Neom clash unbeaten in their last 47 Pro League matches, winning 35 and drawing 12. They had already surpassed their previous run of 46 games without defeat between May 2023 and November 2024, which featured 42 wins and four draws.

Losing to Neom, Al-Hilal wasted their chance for a second time to march on towards the historic record held by Al-Ahli, who own the longest unbeaten run in Saudi Pro League history.

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That record stands at 51 consecutive matches without a loss, set by Al-Ahli between January 2014 and January 2016.

Al-Hilal had crept to within just four matches of equalling it after reaching 47 games without defeat. The loss to Neom halted them in their tracks.

Their current run now stands as the second-longest unbeaten sequence in Pro League history, behind Al-Ahli's landmark. The leaders' hopes of reaching the throne for a second time are over.