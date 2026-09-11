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FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

For the sake of Hamza: Barcelona breaks a special rule

H. Abdelkarim
Barcelona
LaLiga
Egypt
Spain

Great appreciation for the Egyptian star

Barcelona have agreed a new deal with Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim, 18, tying the teenager to the club until 2030.

Abdelkarim signed a contract until 2029 when he joined, with a release clause of 15 million euros, but his rapid development on and off the pitch forced the club to the negotiating table over fresh terms, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

That release clause rises sharply in the new contract. Barcelona kept the exact figure under wraps, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano put it at 150 million euros.

The signing ceremony takes place next Tuesday, the 15th, at five o'clock in the evening (local time), inside president Joan Laporta's office. Abdelkarim will then speak to the media.

Players rarely front up to reporters after a contract renewal. Barcelona set that policy aside to give Abdelkarim the chance to talk, not least because he was never presented to the media when he first arrived at the Camp Nou.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Abdelkarim played his first matches for the youth team under Pol Planas. Without a single minute for Barcelona Atlètic, he earned an Egypt call-up for the World Cup.

The Egyptian forward featured in the closing minutes of Egypt's matches. He then joined the first team's pre-season preparations for the new campaign, with no time for a holiday.

He finished the pre-season friendlies as top scorer, and Hansi Flick called him up for the opening matches too. He got nine minutes in the win over Rayo Vallecano at the "Spotify Camp Nou".

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