Footage: Neymar is sent off, completely loses his temper and wants to physically attack a snitch

Neymar Jr. saw red overnight from Saturday to Sunday, then lost his temper.

Luciano Luba put Bahia ahead after 39 minutes in the Série A match between the two sides.

Five minutes after the opening goal, Neymar argued with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor during a confrontation between the two teams, speaking with his hand over his mouth.

Nestor immediately pointed out that speaking with a hand over the mouth now carries a red card and ran to the referee. The official sent Neymar off immediately.

Furious, the former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player tried to attack Rodrigo Nestor, but his team-mates held him back.

Despite being down to ten men, Santos still snatched a point. Luan Peres scored the equaliser in second-half stoppage time.



