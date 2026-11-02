Bayern Munich's officials, led by director of sport Max Eberl, face a big decision in the winter transfer window after a wave of injuries hit the Bavarians.

According to Bild newspaper, the club are without a quartet of Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala.

Saibari has ruptured a ligament in his right ankle and faces at least three months out. Gnabry will miss up to six weeks with a muscular injury in the back of his left thigh.

Diaz is nursing a muscle tear in his left thigh. Musiala, meanwhile, has torn one of the muscle fibres in his right thigh.

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Doubts also hang over Michael Olise, who is dealing with problems in his right knee.

Bayern's attacking options have suddenly shrunk to a level the club has not seen in a long time.

Yet the message from inside the club is clear. They will not be active in the winter market.

Asked on Saturday evening about the chance of signing new players in January, chairman of the board Jan-Christian Dreesen replied: "I don't think so."

Eberl went further after the Dortmund match: "We don't yet know what the examinations will reveal. Luis Diaz will return, and Jamal will return too. It's not as if five players will be out for half a year."

The thinking is straightforward. Bayern's officials expect every injured forward bar Saibari to be fit for the first fixture after the winter break, against Borussia Monchengladbach, scheduled between 8 and 10 January.

That is why the club sees no urgent reason to spend in the winter window, especially with the January market so often a tricky one.

Bayern are also planning, according to Bild, to sign at least one attacking player for a big fee in the summer of 2027.