Following the derby: Real Madrid take a firm decision regarding their players

Real Madrid weren't content with simply raging at events of the Madrid derby and the defeat to Atletico. The club took a decisive step after the match to head off any fresh fallout that could affect its players.

According tothe Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid decided against letting any of the squad speak to the media after the match. Anger inside the dressing room had reached its peak, and the club feared any statement could land its author with a punishment for what he said about the officiating and the events of the derby.

Emotions were running high inside Real Madrid. The players felt the referee had made a series of controversial calls, most notably his failure to send off Cuti Romero and Kang-in Lee after two heavy challenges on Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde.

AS reported that the fury in the dressing room was plain to see, with some players heard using strongly worded language in protest at the standard of officiating. That prompted the club to move quickly and shield its players from statements that could leave them facing sanctions.

Atletico Madrid settled the capital derby 2-1 in a match packed with tension.

The hosts took the lead in the second half through Alex Grimaldo from the penalty spot, before Jonathan David added a second, capitalising on Real Madrid's numerical disadvantage after Dean Huijsen's dismissal in the 52nd minute.

Antonio Rudiger pulled one back in the 89th minute, but Real Madrid couldn't find an equaliser and the match finished as a win for the hosts.

The result lifted Atletico Madrid to 16 points and second place, while Real Madrid stayed on 15 and slipped to fourth, a point behind both Atletico and Real Betis.

Los Blancos now trail leaders Barcelona by six points, the Catalans ending the seventh round on top with 21.

Nor was the anger tied to a single incident. Real Madrid's players reckoned the referee had also let two strong challenges by Alex Baena on Arda Guler go unpunished at the start of the match, both of which deserved yellow cards in their view.

Tension peaked in the second half, when Kang-in Lee caught Valverde in a challenge the Real Madrid players felt warranted a red card.

Their frustration grew when the on-field referee declined to check the incident on the pitchside monitor, especially as Valverde had himself been sent off in an earlier derby against Atletico for a challenge Real Madrid considered less forceful than the Korean's.

The fallout didn't stop at protest. The interval saw an altercation between Antonio Rudiger and Holmund, ending with members of both teams' backroom staff being dismissed.