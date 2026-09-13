Al-Hilal have hit back with a fiery statement after chants from some Al-Taawoun fans during the two sides' meeting in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Taawoun 6-0 yesterday, Saturday, at the hosts' stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The match was overshadowed by a regrettable incident. Some Al-Taawoun fans chanted the name of the late Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player who died in a tragic accident last year, in an attempt to provoke his Portuguese friend and Al-Hilal player Ruben Neves.

Al-Hilal published a statement on their official website to comment on the incident, saying: "Al-Hilal Club Company followed what was issued by a group of Al-Taawoun club's fans during the match between the two teams, in the form of collective offensive and unacceptable chants directed at the first football team player of Al-Hilal, the Portuguese Ruben Neves, in behaviour that contradicts sporting values and ethics, and goes beyond the limits of competition and support in sports stadiums."

The statement went on: "The company affirmed its complete rejection of such transgressions, especially those affecting players or their families, or targeting them with abuse on a personal level, stressing the importance of providing a sporting environment that preserves respect and dignity for all elements of the game, noting that sporting competition, however intense it may be, cannot be a justification for infringing on the human and personal circumstances of players, or exploiting feelings of loss as a means of provocation and abuse."

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It continued: "Al-Hilal Club Company has begun taking formal procedures by filing a complaint with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation regarding what happened, in a manner that preserves the rights of the club and its players, and ensures that such transgressions are dealt with in accordance with the regulations and by-laws."

The club concluded: "Al-Hilal Club Company expressed its confidence in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the measures it takes to guarantee the protection of sporting competition from abusive practices, and to promote the values of respect and sportsmanship in Saudi stadiums, especially in light of the wide international circulation of this precedent, and the negative repercussions that such practices may leave, which do not align with the development and rising global presence that the Saudi sporting project is witnessing."

Anger over the incident spread fast across the Saudi sporting community. Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo went as far as calling for these fans to be banned from attending matches forever.