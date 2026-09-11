Raphinha is enjoying an exceptional start to the season, having overcome the injury he suffered at the World Cup, returning once again as one of Barcelona's most influential players, scoring 8 goals in 5 official matches, 6 of them in La Liga and two in the Champions League. He is relishing his new position on the pitch too, fulfilling his leadership role in the dressing room and out there as captain.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that Raphinha had seriously weighed up leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2024. The arrival of Hansi Flick in the dugout changed everything. The German coach made his intentions clear to the player, and the Brazilian decided to stay.

Raphinha shattered all his individual records that season, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists. That form drove the club to extend his contract until 2028 at the end of the campaign.

Injuries stopped him repeating those heights last season, yet his numbers still stacked up: 21 goals and 8 assists.

Talk of a move to Saudi Arabia had already surfaced. The player himself was quick to deny it, insisting he thinks of nothing but continuing in the Barcelona shirt.

His relationship with Flick is exceptional, and he feels thoroughly at home at the Spotify Camp Nou, which is why he thinks of nothing but continuing his journey with the team.

Raphinha is delighted with the understanding he shares with his coach, who named him the team's first captain after the departures of Ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo. He feels comfortable in the new role Flick has carved out for him on the pitch.

Deployed as a false nine, the Brazilian is delivering standout performances and repaying that trust with goals, assists and relentless graft. He takes on the job of pressing first on the opposition's build-up, something Flick simply cannot do without.

Barcelona view him as a vital piece of the puzzle. That is why sporting director Deco confirmed on Thursday, in an interview with Rac 1 radio, that he wants to extend the contract of the very player he brought to the Spotify Camp Nou back when he represented his interests.

No contact has taken place between the two parties so far, but talks are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

There is no rush. Barcelona intend to extend the deal of the 29-year-old for one or two further seasons, mindful that his current contract expires on 30 June 2028.

Such an extension would suit a player ranked among the best forwards in the world.

The club are not alone in wanting the relationship to last. Raphinha feels genuinely happy in Barcelona and with Barcelona, and wants to wear the Catalan shirt for many years yet.

He has embraced the responsibility of leading the team and wants to spearhead a project for the present and the future. He knows Barcelona are the best side with which to keep developing his talent and collecting silverware, both collectively and individually.

The Ballon d'Or will have to wait after he was unfairly left off the list of thirty nominees.

It is no obsession for him, but his chances of winning the award will only grow as a Barcelona player.



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