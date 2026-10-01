Following his return for a second spell: Queiroz parts ways with Ghana by mutual consent

Carlos Queiroz has left his post as head coach of Ghana, with the Ghana Football Association confirming the two parties agreed to end their contract by mutual consent. The Portuguese departs just two days after the Black Stars lost 4-2 at home to Gambia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

In an official statement on Thursday, the Ghana Football Association said the decision followed discussions held "in an atmosphere of mutual respect".

Both parties called the decision "not easy", but considered it the most appropriate option "given the current circumstances", according to the statement.

Queiroz put the interests of Ghana and Ghanaian football above all else, he said, while admitting that recent results had played their part in his exit.

"Despite our efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully in place, and our recent results also contributed to the decision to end this journey," the Portuguese added.

Two defeats and six goals at the start of qualifying

A disastrous start to the qualifiers sealed Queiroz's fate. Ghana lost their opening match 2-0 to Ivory Coast, then threw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 against Gambia.

Those results leave the Black Stars rooted to the bottom of Group Three, pointless after two rounds and having already conceded six times.

Queiroz had apologised to the fans after the Gambia defeat. He pointed to the absence of several players and the changes made to the squad between the two matches as factors that hurt the team's performance.

A mission that began for a short time

At 73, Queiroz took charge of Ghana last April as successor to Otto Addo. He arrived on a short-term four-month deal that covered the nation's participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana reached the round of 32 at the tournament before losing 1-0 to Colombia.

His contract then expired, only for the Ghana Football Association to strike a fresh agreement bringing him back for a second spell.

That new deal covered the September international break and the opening of Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. Queiroz led the team against Ivory Coast and Gambia, and lost both.

Ghana searches for a new coach

His departure leaves Ghana without a permanent coach heading into the next qualifying window.

The Black Stars sit in Group Three alongside Ivory Coast, Gambia and Somalia, chasing a return to the Africa Cup of Nations finals after missing the last edition in Morocco.

No word yet from the Ghana Football Association on whether it will appoint a caretaker, or when it will name Queiroz's permanent successor.

In his parting message, Queiroz thanked the president of the Ghana Football Association, his coaching staff and the players for their support throughout his time with the national team.

He also urged Ghanaian fans to "believe in these players" and "protect them", before signing off: "Ghana first. The Black Stars first. Ghanaian football first".