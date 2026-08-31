Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has touched down in Barcelona. His plane landed at El Prat Airport in the early hours of Monday morning, with a medical to follow before Barça officially confirm the move.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Barcelona sealed the deal for the Brazilian over the weekend. They will pay Arsenal a fixed fee of 10 million euros plus 4 million euros in add-ons, with Gabriel Jesus set to sign a two-season contract carrying the option of a third.

Hansi Flick had wanted a different number nine. Even so, the deal offered a market opportunity Barcelona were unwilling to turn down.

Jesus declined to say much before putting pen to paper, offering only a brief line on arrival: "I am very happy".

The medical is expected on Monday evening. From there, Jesus will head off to watch Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Barcelona have scheduled the official announcement and the player's presentation to the media for Tuesday.



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