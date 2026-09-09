Lamine Yamal has broken a Champions League record held by Kylian Mbappe, hours after the Barcelona star took aim at the Real Madrid forward over the Ballon d'Or race.

Yamal teed up Raphinha against Feyenoord on Wednesday night, on the opening matchday of the Champions League league phase.

Inside the first three minutes, the young Spaniard slipped a pass through to Raphinha, who burst clear, danced past the Feyenoord defence and slotted home the opener.

Twelve minutes from time, Yamal curled in Barcelona's fourth from a direct free-kick. He then laid on a fifth for Gabriel Jesus.

According to Opta, Yamal has now contributed to 23 Champions League goals, with 12 strikes and 11 assists to his name.

That tally makes him the most prolific teenager for goal involvements in Champions League history, surpassing Mbappe, who managed 20 during his teenage years.

All of this landed just hours after Yamal's fiery dig at Mbappe over the Ballon d'Or race.

At Monday's press conference, Yamal was asked whether he deserved to win the award. He replied: "I don't think I need to say that I deserve the award, because I don't think about it."

He added: "I am proud of my team and my national team. We are world champions and I couldn't ask for more than that. This is your job (the journalists'), and I won't start begging to get something."

Many read the words as a riposte to Mbappe, who had said 24 hours earlier: "I have a feeling that I am capable of winning it this year, and that's why I haven't drifted away from this goal. If I had the chance to vote, I would vote for myself."