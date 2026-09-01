Foggia, Ravasio coup in attack

With only a few hours left before the summer transfer window shuts, Foggia have landed two of the targets the rossoneri delegation in Milan had set out to complete: centre-forward Mario Ravasio, born in 1998, joins from Arezzo on loan with an option to buy, while midfielder Federico Zuccon, 23, arrives on a permanent deal from Atalanta U23.





Both are quality additions for the division and give Gaetano Auteri more depth. Ravasio was always Foggia's top attacking target, expressly requested by the Sicilian manager, who had put him high on his list of preferences. Zuccon brings order in midfield and can play both as a mezzala and as a holding midfielder. Then there is the Noè Clergè chapter. The 22-year-old Frenchman, an attacking wide player and second striker, could be included in the 23-man squad that will complete the team group.