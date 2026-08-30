Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Foggia Calcio v Bari FC - Serie BGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Foggia, meeting for Inglese: he is the major target for the attack

Foggia

Foggia want Roberto Inglese to strengthen their attack. The striker, born in 1991 and a native of Lucera, is currently a free agent and could accept the Rossoneri club's proposal. A meeting with the player, Foggia's technical area and the club's senior management on via Gioberti is scheduled for today.


With two days left before the summer transfer window shuts, Roberto Inglese could become a new Foggia player and put himself at the disposal of manager Gaetano Auteri. Across his career, Inglese has made 409 appearances in Serie A, Serie B and Serie C, scoring more than 100 goals.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google