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Serie C side Foggia have decided to replace Gaetano Auteri after agreeing to terminate his contract by mutual consent. He has paid the price for a disappointing first half of the season. Foggia hoped to challenge near the top of the table but sit second from bottom with 15 points after 15 league matches. Foggia have lost eight times so far, including their last three matches against Barletta, Bari and Scafatese.

SPORTING DIRECTOR ALSO UNDER PRESSURE Foggia have four wins and three draws so far. Sporting director Alex Casella's position is also under scrutiny. Next Friday, Foggia face Casertana at the Zaccheria at 8.30pm.

WHO WILL REPLACE AUTERI? Two candidates lead the race to replace Auteri. The club are in contact with Troise and Prosperi as they decide whom to appoint. Talks with Troise are ongoing, but he wants a two-year deal. Other options are Roberto Breda and Fabrizio Castori, although Castori would prefer a job in Serie B.