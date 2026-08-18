Foggia, Cianci one step away: he is the striker for Auteri

Pietro Cianci, the 30-year-old striker currently at Arezzo, is Foggia target as they look for a reliable centre-forward for the division, and there is a strong chance the deal will go through. Arezzo want an adjustment to the player's transfer fee, while the player wants a three-year contract to join Foggia.





For now, though, the deal cannot be completed by Saturday because Arezzo are away at Avellino and short in attack due to Alberto Cerri's muscle problems. He will undergo an MRI scan in the next few hours to determine the extent of the injury. Mario Ravasio, another player on the Rossoneri club's wishlist, is on his way out, so Pietro Cianci should in all likelihood lead the Arezzo attack on the trip to Irpinia. If Foggia meet the demands of the Tuscan club and the Bari-born player, they could announce the striker as early as next week, with 93 goals in 414 career appearances.