Foggia, an attacking signing from France is official

Foggia have added a new option in attack. The Apulian club have officially announced the signing of Noé Clergé until next June. This is the Rossoneri's statement: "Calcio Foggia 1920 announce - that they have acquired the player Noé Clergé on a permanent deal, with the player tying himself to the Rossoneri club until 30 June 2027, with an option to renew under certain conditions. -





A left-sided winger born in France on 7 May 2004, Clergé came through the French game and showed excellent athletic and technical qualities. After making his name in the FC 93 youth sector, he moved to Racing Club de France, where he played in the National 3 and National 1 championships, establishing himself as a player of great promise, pace and quality for the Rossoneri attack. Welcome, Noé!"