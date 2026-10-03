According to Corriere dello Sport, the Italians want to bring him to the Eternal City in the winter, ideally on loan with an option to buy. The Giallorossi also tried to sign the striker last summer, but came up short.

In Rome, Endrick is seen as an important addition, and Corriere reports that the feeling between the current Serie A leaders and the young Brazil international is one of mutual sympathy.

Despite playing only four minutes under Mourinho this season, Endrick could expect far more game time at Roma under coach Gian Piero Gasperini. That's exactly what he seems to be craving.

"In France he found his happiness again," his father explained in the summer. "Real Madrid had taken away his playing time." Douglas Ramos was referring to his son's loan spell in the second half of last season, when he flourished at Olympique Lyon and in doing so made Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad.

"The problem with young Brazilian players is that they do not develop because they do not play. That is happening to Endrick, but also to other talents such as Estevao," Ancelotti said the other day. "They go to Europe at 18 or 19, join big clubs and do not get any match practice there. Without match practice, they cannot improve."

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How did Endrick's time at Real Madrid go?

With huge expectations on his shoulders, Endrick moved from Palmeiras to Real in the summer of 2024. Carlo Ancelotti was the coach at the time. Even then, the Italian did not hand the youngster much playing time in his debut season, though he still used him in 37 competitive matches.

Under Ancelotti's successor Xabi Alonso, Endrick then played no role at all, after which he went to Lyon in the winter and produced an outstanding eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances. That earned him a place at the World Cup, where Ancelotti used him as a substitute in four of five games. Back at Real Endrick found himself back in the Alonso situation under Mourinho, he is not playing.

At Roma, Endrick would compete in Gasperini's 3-4-2-1 with former Dortmund player Donyell Malen and the two Argentinians Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule.