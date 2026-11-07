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Loai Mohamed
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Flick urges Barcelona star to be "selfish": a fresh hint on Koundé

H. Flick
A. Gordon
Germany
England

The German coach speaks ahead of the Atletico Madrid clash

Hansi Flick covered plenty of ground ahead of Barcelona's clash with Atletico Madrid, set for tomorrow, Sunday, in La Liga. The Barca coach touched on the situations of Anthony Gordon and Jules Koundé, as well as the readiness of young Fariñas for the eagerly awaited match.

Assessing Gordon's form, Flick told Spanish newspaper "AS": "He gives us a lot with the ball. He keeps it, maintains possession, and does not make easy mistakes, and in the final third he can be a little more selfish in one-on-one situations. But he has been very good in the last matches, he has raised his level, and I am pleased with that."

Koundé's recovery is proving slower than hoped. "We expected him to return quicker, but we have to take care of him," the German explained. "We must monitor his progress day by day. It is taking a little longer, and we hope to see him after the international break."

Flick also praised how Fariñas has adapted to playing at right-back. "He has not played in this position before, but he is a very good player physically, tactically and technically," he said. "It is amazing how La Masia develops players, and on the right side, alongside Lamine Yamal, he does very good work."

The coach had no doubts about the youngster. "He is at a level that qualifies him to play a match like tomorrow's," he added. "Against Aston Villa he produced a brilliant performance, and he is ready for tomorrow's match."

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