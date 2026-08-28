Flick: this player's composure surprised me, and I had no part in the Álvarez deal

Germany's Hansi Flick, the Barcelona manager, expressed his great delight at the victory over Athletic Bilbao, in the team's first match at the Spotify Camp Nou, a result that handed Barcelona full marks from their opening two La Liga games.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Flick made clear how pleased he was with the team's start and their perfect points return, delivering extensive technical assessments of his players, the transfer market and the preparations for the stage ahead.

On the goal tally and his side's attacking edge, the Barcelona manager explained: "We have an idea to play with a more attacking style. We produced a great match and created a lot of chances, but we only scored two goals. Sometimes we have to be calmer and play more for the rest of our teammates."

Xavi Espart drew warm praise, with Flick saying: "I greatly appreciate what I see from him, and his ability to play on the left side as well amazes me. He is always focused, and tactically he is very excellent. I am extremely happy, he is a truly excellent player."

He added: "I am a little surprised by his calmness in play and by the way he approached the match, it is a wonderful thing. I think it is not easy for any player to occupy this position, and he did a great job both with and without the ball. Technically, he is at a high level, and I hope he continues on this path because he has enormous potential."

Asked how far the team's level had climbed, the German coach stated: "I think the most important aspect lies in the training we carry out and the high quality we have in the training sessions, which is exactly what we need. The way we carry out our passing drills in groups and small-sided games is very excellent, and we notice its reflection later in the official matches, but there are still situations we can improve, especially when we lose the ball."

Turning to comparison and the players' contribution, Flick stated: "For me, it does not matter which position the player plays in, he shows complete commitment towards the club and the team. The fans also respond to him wonderfully. And there are other players who provide this same commitment, such as Eric and Pedri, and this is exactly what we need; that there are players who do not think of themselves but think of others, for the most important thing is integrating the team into all the decisions that are made."

Flick refused to be drawn on Atletico Madrid's position over Julian Alvarez in the mercato, saying: "I do not want to talk about this matter, he is not a player in our team and I do not want to comment on that. We achieved the win in the second match and I am happy about that."

Pressed directly on a move for Julian Alvarez, the Barcelona manager said: "I do not want to talk about him, I have not been involved in this matter. Deco and the others are the ones who handle this work, while I do my job and focus entirely on what concerns me."

Would a genuine striker have made the difference? Flick stated: "I do not know whether we would have settled the match earlier with a genuine striker, I really do not know. We had the chances and we played the way I want. We have potential and we have to improve, but we defend well. Bernie and Pedri are producing wonderful matches, and perhaps I will start the next match with another number nine striker."

The clean sheet delighted the German coach too. "We defend very well, and this is the second match in which we do not concede any goal. We have to continue the cohesion and communication, but I am happy with our level as we have collected 6 points."



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