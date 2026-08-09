Flick: this player is happy to leave Barcelona

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has revealed how he said goodbye to one of the players heading out of the Camp Nou, insisting the departing man looked happy, as he ran through the Catalans' showing across two matches at the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup in Italy.

Raphinha's stoppage-time penalty saw off Nottingham before Udinese beat the Blaugrana in the three-way friendly tournament. The German then turned his attention to the state of play in the transfer market.

Flick addressed the exits of several players, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca", saying: "We had to make decisions that were not easy, I advised them. This is the current situation, and all teams must make changes, as room should be left for young players."

Araujo's future came next. "He is a wonderful person and an excellent player, but the style of play is different from what I propose. He is strong and has pace... It is a shame. It was difficult because I did not play him as much as I wanted, and he was affected by the mistakes made in the past. We spoke together, and I saw him today in a good state and happy, and I wish him the best."

"Changes are natural in life and in football," he added. "There is a lot of noise around us, but we know what we want, and we want to improve the team and we are calm. Next week many players will arrive, as this pre-season preparation period is not normal, and there is little time."

On Ferran Torres, Flick was giving little away: "I respect the players' holidays and I do not know anything, I have not spoken to him, and today I was focused on the three-way tournament."

Raphinha and Fermin rounded off his remarks. "Rafa has been training with us for 10 days, and Lopez a little more than that, and I see them in a good state. Raphinha is the most important player for me because of his fighting intensity, he is one of the leaders, and he fights for the team..."