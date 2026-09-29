Barcelona are wasting no time in the transfer market. The full-back position sits high on their list of priorities as the sporting management hunts for smart deals to suit the club's limited financial muscle.

According to the newspaper "Sport", as reported by the French website "Foot Mercato", Barcelona are monitoring several options to bolster the full-back area over the coming windows. The clear focus falls on players whose contracts are running down, allowing them to be signed without a transfer fee.

The squad is hardly short in the position. Jules Koundé and Eric García cover the right, while João Cancelo, Alejandro Balde and Xavi Espart occupy the left. Even so, the management are watching the market for any opportunity to strengthen further.

Several experienced names have caught the eye of the Catalans. David Raum leads the way, the Leipzig captain who knows coach Hansi Flick well. Tyrick Mitchell is another, the Crystal Palace full-back whose contract expires at the end of the current season.

Barcelona had already looked elsewhere for full-back reinforcements. Alejandro Grimaldo of Atlético Madrid and Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus both featured in the club's plans to bolster the position.

Time is not on their side. Players in the final year of their deals can negotiate and sign with new clubs from next January, which pushes the sporting management to settle their moves early before rivals join the chase.







