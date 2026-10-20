Flick the "guide": Cancelo aims to atone for his sins against Paris

João Cancelo returns to face Paris Saint-Germain carrying painful memories of the last clash between the two sides in the UEFA Champions League. He was one of the central figures in the scenes that contributed to Barcelona's elimination in 2024. Now he has a fresh chance to make amends, with the guidance of Hansi Flick, who is preparing an important role for him in the upcoming encounter.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" shone a light on the Portuguese full-back's desire to atone for his previous errors against the Parisian side. He appeared in two telling images from the night of Barcelona's downfall, when they lost the second leg 1-4 at the Lluís Companys stadium, despite winning the first leg in Paris 3-2.

Cancelo seeks redemption against Paris

The second leg in 2024 brought difficult moments for Cancelo. The course of the match changed after Ronald Araújo's sending-off before the half-hour mark.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Raphinha had put Barcelona ahead, following a fine attack started by Lamine Yamal, but Paris Saint-Germain exploited the numerical advantage and turned the match in their favour.

One of the painful moments for Cancelo came when Bradley Barcola broke down the left and delivered a cross that travelled across the face of goal. Ousmane Dembélé then got the better of the Portuguese full-back with a run behind his back to score the equaliser for the French side.

His suffering did not stop there. Cancelo committed a foul inside the penalty area before the hour mark, going in late on Dembélé, who had lost control of the ball. The referee awarded a penalty, and Kylian Mbappé scored Paris Saint-Germain's third.

After that match, Cancelo revealed that he had received threats via social media, in the wake of the criticism directed at him because of his performance on the night of Barcelona's exit from the tournament.

Flick hands Cancelo a fresh chance

Despite those memories, Cancelo remains an extremely likely candidate to feature in Barcelona's starting line-up against Paris Saint-Germain, according to "Mundo Deportivo", given the shortage the Catalan side are suffering in the back line due to the absence of Eric García and Jules Koundé.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Flick admitted Barcelona are not arriving at the encounter in their best condition. He stressed the need to accept the situation and deal with it, while expressing his optimism about the team's ability to compete.

Cancelo holds the advantage to start at left-back. The German coach looks set to finalise his position alongside young Spaniard Xavi Espart, who is considered a possible alternative to fill the right side.

Why does Flick prefer Cancelo on the left?

The newspaper explained that Cancelo has rarely played at right-back since Flick took charge of Barcelona, as the German coach believes the Portuguese player's characteristics are better suited to the left side.

Flick relies on the left-back to carry out various attacking roles, including moving into the middle and advancing into positions close to the wing, in coordination with the forwards. The right-back, meanwhile, tends to hold his position and build play in a more conservative manner.

Espart's characteristics, having a background as a midfielder, may make him more suited to performing this role on the right side, the report adds, which gives Cancelo the chance to focus on the attacking tasks he excels at.

Another defensive decision occupies Flick

Flick's thinking is not limited to the distribution of roles between the two full-backs. He must also determine who will partner Pau Cubarsí at the heart of the defence.

Gerard Martín is being assessed before the match, after completing the final training session, amid an improvement in his condition and optimism about the possibility of his participation.

At the same time, Flick has kept Álex Campos among the available options, with Rodri and Frenkie de Jong as possible alternatives, pending the final decision regarding the line-up.

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