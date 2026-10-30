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imago-sport-1084950522.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Flick: the Clasico mistake cannot be repeated, and this player lacks confidence

H. Flick
F. de Jong
A. Balde
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Germany
Netherlands
Spain

A clear warning to Barcelona's stars

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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has backed Frenkie de Jong to fill in at centre-back, with the squad short of options there. He also wants his side to tighten up defensively and stop coughing up possession.

The German spoke at the press conference ahead of Barcelona's clash with Deportivo Alavés, set for tomorrow, Saturday, in the 11th round of La Liga.

Asked about the lack of centre-backs, he said: "We have to deal with these circumstances, as we only have two centre-backs, Gerard and Cubarsí. It is important to find an alternative solution, and that is what we are trying to do, and Frenkie can also play in that position. As for Baldé, he perhaps does not currently have the confidence he needs to deliver his usual level, nor to carry out the style of play we rely on. He needs to regain that confidence."

On De Jong's value to the side, Flick added: "For me, Frenkie is a very important player. When he is at full readiness, he is an amazing player. He has very great quality in handling the ball, and he also helps us a lot defensively when he has the right mentality. He is a wonderful player for me, and he raises the level of the team."

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

Fariñas at full-back is another idea on the table. "He could be one of the options to play in that position," Flick explained. "He is a player with great intelligence, he has been training with us since the start of the season, and he does great work. He also deserves to be given a chance to actually play."

Keeping a firmer grip on the ball is high on the agenda. "I demand that the team controls the match, reduces the loss of possession that happened in the Clásico, and keeps the ball for longer periods," Flick said. "That is the key. When you control the match, you can decide how the ball is moved around, and impose more control over the opponent. It is important that we do not lose the ball, otherwise we will have to run to win it back. We have to improve these aspects, and Rodri is right about this."

Toncará, increasingly involved with the first team, also drew praise. "He played for a few minutes with Barça Atlètic, and he went through pre-season with us, and I liked a lot what I saw from him," the coach said. "Anything is possible."

A week of training has left Flick happy with the mood in camp, though he wants a strong response against Alavés. "Yes, it has been a good week," he said. "We do not know how things will go in the upcoming matches, but everyone must focus tomorrow. We want to show the right reaction, and that is what I expect from the team. We have suffered two defeats, but the team plays good football. We trust in our strength and quality."

His final word carried a warning and a promise. "We had a very good training session today, and I have a feeling that the atmosphere within the team is positive, and we must prove that tomorrow against Alavés, as they are a team that knows very well how to defend. But we are Barcelona, and we want to show the best version of ourselves."

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