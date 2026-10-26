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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-PRESSERAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Flick surprises Barcelona after Clasico defeat

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
H. Flick
Spain
Germany

What did he do?

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has decided against travelling to the Ballon d'Or ceremony after the El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid. The surprise call coincided with the absence of young defender Pau Cubarsi, who opted to stay home and rest after a punishing run of games with club and country.

According to the programme "Què T'hi Jugues" on Spain's "Cadena SER" radio, the Clasico loss threw Barcelona's plans for the ceremony into disarray. Flick settled on staying put, while Cubarsi chose physical recovery over the glamour of the event, despite ranking among the frontrunners for the Kopa Trophy for best young player.

Several Barcelona representatives are preparing to make the trip, led by Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Dani Olmo and Joan Garcia, alongside club officials and executives.

Yamal will travel separately aboard a private plane, joined by family and friends.

Cubarsi's absence comes with Yamal tipped to claim the Kopa Trophy for a second straight year. He has won it in each of the last two editions, putting a fresh landmark within reach at such a young age.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

The Barcelona star could pull off something exceptional: landing the Kopa Trophy and the Ballon d'Or in the same year. The race for the main prize remains wide open, and all eyes are on who takes it.

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