Hansi Flick has taken a surprise decision regarding Lamine Yamal ahead of Barcelona's upcoming clash with Baku, in an unexpected move.
Barcelona have kept Lamine Yamal in Spain rather than take him to Azerbaijan for the upcoming clash with Baku, a clear sign of how seriously they're taking the protection of their stars. Club and player agreed he needed a period of rest to recover his physical sharpness after weeks of relentless pressure from a congested fixture schedule.
Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that the Barcelona management and the player reached the decision by mutual agreement. It's part of the coaching staff's plan under Hansi Flick to manage physical workloads and stop the young winger suffering fatigue from back-to-back matches and short recovery periods between fixtures.
According to the paper, the physical exertion that has built up over recent weeks, along with the low temperatures expected in Azerbaijan, persuaded the coaching staff to tread carefully. Yamal is one of the key figures the team rely on across all competitions.
"Sport" spotted Lamine Yamal at the "Joan Gamper" festival at Barcelona's sports city this morning. He didn't stay long. He left less than ten minutes after arriving, just as the club were preparing for the team's trip to Azerbaijan.
None of this points to any decline in Yamal's commitment to Barcelona. The joint agreement simply gives him the chance to catch his breath after a run of closely spaced matches, roughly one game every three days, a rate that limits players' chances of fully recovering their energy.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”