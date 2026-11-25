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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, the German, announced the Blaugrana's official line-up on Wednesday to face Azerbaijani side Sabah, in one of the most exciting and eagerly awaited group-stage matches given the absences hitting Barca.

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Barcelona's fifth Champions League game gives the Catalan side the chance to grab all three points and move another step closer to the teams at the top. They go into it eighth on 9 points.

Flick's team sheet sprang several surprises, especially in attack. The German has gone for an entirely new front three, a clear sign he isn't afraid to take risks and trusts every member of his squad.

Barcelona's line-up against Sabah in the Champions League

Goalkeeper: Juan Garcia.

Defence: Alejandro Balde, Gerard Martín, Jules Koundé, Frenkie de Jong.

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Midfield: Gavi, Pedri, Fermín López.

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Attack: Gabriel Jesus, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon.

Juan Garcia keeps his place in goal. The young keeper has become Barca's first choice of late thanks to his consistent form, quick reflexes and the confidence to build play from the back.

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Flick has built his back line on pace, power and experience. De Jong at centre-back is one of the biggest surprises in the line-up, with Flick banking on his ability to bring the ball out cleanly and lead the defence calmly.

Midfield belongs to the trio Barcelona fans adore: Gavi, Pedri and Fermín López. Between them they bring fight, skill and intelligence, giving Barcelona complete control of the game and the ability to move the ball quickly from defence to attack.

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The real shock comes up front. Flick has unleashed a fiery new trio of Gabriel Jesus, Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon, who bring pace, skill and physical strength, thrive in tight spaces and press opposing defences high up the pitch.

It's the first time the three have lined up together for Barcelona. Fans will be watching closely to see how they handle Sabah's defence, and whether they can turn chances into early goals that settle the match.

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Flick knows full well today won't be easy, despite the gap in quality between the sides. Sabah arrive with big ambitions, hoping to pull off an upset against one of Europe's biggest clubs. Barcelona, meanwhile, are under pressure to win, hold on to their place at the top and prove they deserve a spot in the knockout stages.