Flick sets out his plan to rescue Barcelona: "clearing the minds" first

Barcelona's German head coach Hansi Flick believes physical and mental fatigue has dragged down his side's level in recent weeks. It was there for all to see against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Now he wants to restore his players' sharpness and give them room to breathe before they return to training.

Flick's worries date back to the trip to Seville 12 days ago, according to Spanish newspaper "Sport". Weather in Catalonia forced the squad back to their hotel after more than an hour sat on the plane, before a gruelling journey to Paris amid a run of injuries that rattled the coaching staff.

Those concerns returned during the Clásico. Barcelona had lost some of the vitality that marked their blistering start to the season, and the German is now hunting for ways to rediscover the form of those opening weeks.

A chance to restore balance

A week without a fixture hands Flick the perfect window to give his players two days off, in the hope of recharging their physical and mental batteries before work resumes.

The German wants his squad sticking to their dietary instructions and prioritising recovery, while stepping away from the pressures of football to clear their heads and come back fresher.

One exception complicates the plan. The Ballon d'Or ceremony means Lamine Yamal, Joan García and Rodri are expected to travel to attend, even though Flick would rather use the break to give everyone a proper rest.

From Wednesday, Barcelona are set to dig deeper into tactics and on-pitch performance. First, though, Flick is banking on rest and distance from pressure to help his players get back to their best.

"La Masia" talents

Injuries are still one of the biggest headaches for the coaching staff, particularly in defence. Flick reckons several of the knocks came from challenges rather than any flaw in the physical preparation.

The coach had already flagged the need to keep trusting "La Masia" academy talent to cover the absences. That showed in the Clásico, with full-back Alex Campos handed a start alongside midfielder Oriol Guren, who got his chance with Dani Olmo out.

Expect the academy products to keep getting the call in the weeks ahead. Flick is trying to manage the injury crisis while reviving the team physically and mentally after the 2-1 Clásico defeat to Real Madrid.