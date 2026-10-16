Flick's whirlwind: Barcelona strike fear into Europe and chase a remarkable record

Barcelona aren't just winning. They're burying teams. Ten wins from ten official matches, a staggering 4.3 goals per game, and goals from ten different players paint the picture of a side with enormous attacking power under Hansi Flick in the 2026-2027 season.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona could reach 262 goals by the end of the season if they keep up their current rate, a hypothetical scenario based on 61 official matches. Sustaining that pace will be near impossible, but the numbers still show just how far this attack has come.

Perfect results tell only half the story. Flick's side have also turned deficits into comprehensive wins, as they did against Rayo Vallecano (5-2), Sevilla (3-1) and Galatasaray (4-1).

Raphinha tops the club's scoring charts with 14 goals in eight matches, 12 of them in La Liga and two in the Champions League, putting the Brazilian ahead in the race for the Pichichi. That's 1.75 goals per game, and he's managed it despite missing the last two fixtures through injury.

His absence has only pushed others forward. Ten players have scored across the first ten matches, led by Lamine Yamal with eight goals, Fermin Lopez with five, Karim Adeyemi with four and Gabriel Jesus with three.

Anthony Gordon and Joao Cancelo have two each, with Pedri Gonzalez, Jules Kounde and Xavi Espart also on the scoresheet. Cancelo and Gordon had a hand in two own goals from Racing and Rayo Vallecano as well, proof of how many ways this team can hurt you.

Relentless pressure: a shot every four minutes

What sets Barcelona apart this season is the blend of high possession and sheer speed in exploiting space. Gone is the drawn-out horizontal passing that let opponents reorganise. See a gap, go straight at goal.

The numbers back it up. Barcelona average 21.9 shots per match across the first ten official games, 219 in total, with 8.6 on target per game.

Racing shipped 30 shots in a 7-2 defeat. Rayo Vallecano faced 26, Valencia 25, while Feyenoord and Sevilla both weathered 24. Work it out and that's roughly one shot every four minutes, a clear sign of a team desperate to finish attacks rather than simply hog the ball.

Yamal the most prolific shooter: goals are everyone's responsibility

Raphinha may top the scoring charts, but Lamine Yamal leads the way for shots per game with 5.3 attempts, a measure of how central he is to everything dangerous.

Nor are the attempts confined to the forwards. Defenders Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde and Xavi Espart have all found the net, while midfielders Pedri Gonzalez, Rodrigo Hernandez and Gavi keep hunting chances to join in further forward.

This is not a side built around one star. Barcelona have an attacking system with multiple sources, combining possession, speed and boldness in front of goal. Keep this momentum going and Flick could turn a blistering start into an exceptional season, with his team in the thick of the fight for every trophy.