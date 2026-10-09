Barcelona keep rewriting the La Liga record books under Hansi Flick.

The Catalan giants have a perfect record this season, winning all seven of their opening fixtures.

According to Mundo Deportivo, one more win over Getafe tomorrow, Saturday, at the Spotify Camp Nou would see them equal the best start in the club's history.

Tata Martino's side set that mark during his solitary season in charge of the Catalans in 2013-2014.

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Osasuna ended their winning run that year, holding them to a goalless draw in the ninth round. The unbeaten streak lasted until the 14th round, before Barcelona lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao's San Mamés in the 15th.

Despite that early flourish, Martino's Barcelona finished La Liga on 87 points, well short of the 100 the team had racked up the previous season under Tito Vilanova.

Atletico Madrid also opened a campaign with eight straight victories.

Diego Simeone's side went on to seal the title on the final day at that very stadium, drawing with Barcelona on their own patch.

Real Madrid matched the feat in 1961-1962 and 1987-1988. The outright record belongs to Los Blancos in the last century, when Miguel Munoz kept them unbeaten through the first nine rounds of the 1968-1969 season.

Madrid dropped their first points in the tenth round, drawing with Pontevedra after beating Barcelona in the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Flick's current run is drawing particular attention, with Porto the only side in the Portuguese league to also boast a perfect record after seven rounds.

What sets Barcelona apart goes beyond 21 points out of 21, which puts them top with a flawless record and six clear of Real Madrid. It is the firepower too. They have netted 31 goals, almost four a game.

Never before have Barca scored this many at this stage of a season. The closest came in 1950-1951, when the Catalan club managed 29.

Athletic Bilbao aside, who held them to two goals, Barcelona have run riot in almost every match. They put seven past Racing Santander, five apiece against Elche, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia, four against Levante and three against Sevilla.

Last season, Barcelona stumbled with a draw against Rayo Vallecano in the third round, having kicked off with wins over Real Mallorca and Levante.

The campaign before that, their league winning streak stalled at seven matches, the same tally they have reached this term. Those victories came against Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid, Girona, Villarreal and Getafe.

Then came the fall. Barcelona lost the eighth match against Osasuna, fielding an experimental line-up without a host of regular starters.

Beat Getafe, who have never once won at Barcelona's home, and the Catalans will stretch their run of consecutive home victories to 23.

That would rank among the five best in the history of Spanish football, leaving them a single win short of the record 24 straight, a mark set only by Real Madrid across 1988-1989 and 1989-1990.